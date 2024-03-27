Diddy home raids: Law experts react to claims of 'excessive force'

A former member of law enforcement and a law professor are responding to concerns raised by Sean Diddy Combs’ attorney regarding recent federal raids at Diddy’s homes.

"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities…"

Properties linked to Diddy were raided by federal authorities Monday in LA and Miami. FOX 11 obtained exclusive video from the raid at Diddy’s home in Holmby Hills. In the video, law enforcement can be heard on a loudspeaker saying, "come out with your hands up," and that they have a warrant.

"Situations like this, you have a very expensive house," said Tim Linn. "High-profiled people [inside], but you don’t know who’s in there, who’s their bodyguard [and] what are they going to do."

Linn worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He says he worked on at least one federal task force that served search warrants. Given his experience as a member of law enforcement, FOX 11 asked Linn if the search Monday seemed excessive.

"It looked like they brought the materials needed to effect the search warrant," said Linn. "The big thing is you never want to be caught short. You want to bring more than you need to deescalate a situation."

Jody Armour is a law professor at the University of Southern California. He said that "if this is typical for law enforcement, it shouldn't be acceptable, even if it's typical."

Video shared by TMZ showed the inside of Diddy’s LA home following Monday’s raid. Drawers were left wide open, white computers and safes appeared broken into.

"It’s going to be messy," said Linn. "There are going to be things removed. They [likely] took electronics. They’re going to take those and leave the wires there."

"One wonders whether they’re doing it to affect public opinion," said Armour. "This makes it look like [if] there's this much smoke, there must be fire. It may affect jurors before we even get to a jury trial."

Diddy’s attorney called the search a "witch hunt" and believes the show of force for the raids was excessive.'

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability," said Dyer. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Dyer's full statement can be read below:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."