Diddy arrested: LA radio listeners weigh in on case, charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs was in a federal New York court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The judge ruled Combs would be held in jail without bail until trial.

"We made the points we wanted to make," said Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney. "Mr. combs is a fighter. We’re going to fight this until the end. He’s innocent."

Shockwaves of the arrest can now be heard across Los Angeles radio.

On Tuesday, FOX 11 visited 102.3 KJLH where host Guy Black took calls from listeners about Diddy’s arrest and charges.

"I don’t believe anything that comes in media, especially as a Black man," said one listener. "But, if he did anything, hopefully he will be held accountable."

The 14-page unsealed indictment claims Combs hosted days-long sex acts he called "freak offs" where he allegedly, "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" from 2008 to now.

"If I was in Diddy’s shoes, I’d be a flight risk," said another KJLH listener.

"People are really trying to figure out how to think about this because we don’t have all the details on both sides," said KJLH host Guy Black. "But, right now it looks bad for him just from what we see."

In March, FOX 11 first broke the story that federal authorities raided Combs’ Holmby Hills home for the criminal investigation.

Court documents now reveal authorities located AR-15s, narcotics, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil lubricant in those raids.

"Combs allegedly planned and controlled te sexual performances he called freak offs," said Damian Williams, a US Attorney. "He often electronically recorded them and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine and ecstasy."

"This is something that was pre-planned, pre-meditated, and well executed for a long time and now these victims are coming forward," said Moses Castillo, a retired LAPD investigator. "My concern is the victims coming forward. They’re going to need a lot of support."

Deeply disturbing allegations that will soon play out in court.

"Now a judge or jury is going to decide what happens in this case," said Guy Black. "They don’t come to your house unless you’ve got something, so we’ll see what happens. I pray for everyone involved."