Did you feel it? Mild earthquake reported in Loma Linda

article

A small magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon in Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck about 4:56 p.m., centered about one mile from Redlands, one mile from San Bernardino, one mile from Colton and two miles from grand Terrace.

It was at a depth of 9.4 miles. An average of 234 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 to 4.0 occurs per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The quake caused no reported damage or injuries.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.