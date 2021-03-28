Detectives searching for missing Lancaster man, 31, suffering from depression

Sheriff's detectives are searching for a 31-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing Sunday in Lancaster.

Oscar Casiano was last seen near his residence in the 43900 block of 11th Street East around 1:20 a.m., Los Angeles Sheriff Department's Deputy Abe Bedoyan said.

Casiano is Hispanic. He stands 5-feet,-10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, Bedoyan said.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes a "Savage Defender" tattoo on his chest and a "Josiayah" tattoo on his right forearm.

Casiano was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and driving a white 2003 four-door Toyota Corolla with California plate 6TVE992, Bedoyan said.

Authorities say Casiano suffers from depression. His family is very concerned and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.