Deputy, three catalytic converter theft suspects injured in Valencia crash

Three suspects suffered significant injuries Saturday when their vehicle, allegedly containing stolen catalytic converters, crashed into a sheriff's SUV in Valencia, also injuring a deputy inside, authorities said.

Paramedics took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Lt. Brandon Barkley of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station.

Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that they believe contained stolen catalytic converters. The pursuit ended at 3:12 a.m. Saturday after the vehicle began moving erratically in the area of Lyons Avenue and the Golden State (5) Freeway, eventually leaving the surface streets, Barkley said.

About 30 seconds later, according to the sheriff's watch commander, the Burbank Police Department put in a call for assistance regarding a pursuit.

"The same suspects we had initially pursued doubled back and crashed into the deputy's SUV," he said. "Three suspects were taken into custody and several catalytic converters were recovered."

According to Barkley, all three suspects tried to flee on foot, but two were in "too much pain" and were apprehended immediately. He said the third suspect was "located in a tree at a nearby house."

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at 3:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

