Deputy shot in Riverside County; Suspect in custody

A deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was shot in Thousand Palms on Wednesday.

Officials did not specify the severity of the deputy's injuries, but RSO said they are undergoing surgery. A suspect has since been arrested after the shooting.

The intersection of Ramon Road and Robert Road is being shut down as the shooting remains under investigation. It is unknown how the shooting broke out in the first place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.