Deputies searching for Inglewood man missing since Aug. 2020

Authorities on Tuesday asked for the public's help locating a man who has been missing for more than four months and was last seen in Inglewood.

Larry Earl Morrison, 72, was last seen Aug. 28 near Randy's Donuts at 805 W. Manchester Blvd., close to La Cienega Boulevard, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Jimenez said Morrison "lives a transient lifestyle and frequents the Inglewood area."

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 175 pounds with gray, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes.

Morrison is also missing a front tooth, Jiminez said.

Morrison's family "is concerned for his well being," authorities said.

The department urged anyone with information on Morrison's whereabouts to call Detective Matthew Pereida at 323-890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report.

