Deputies find body in home after Palmdale barricade suspect surrenders

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Sunday are continuing their investigation into the death of a man found at a home in Palmdale where a suspect was arrested at the end of a more than seven-hour standoff with authorities.

Deputies with the department's Special Enforcement Bureau surrounded the home on the 37400 block of Oxford Drive in Palmdale for more than seven hours before the suspect was arrested.

Sheriff's deputies had been called to the scene at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to check the welfare of someone at that address, sheriff's Dep. Tracy Koerner told City News Service.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence and found a man dead.

The SEB unit was called about 1:50 p.m. Saturday to the residence near Victory Outreach Palmdale Christian Church and west of 25th Street East.

A news videographer at the scene said neighbors told him a pool maintenance man discovered a bloody scene at the home and arriving deputies called SEB when they learned a suspect was inside.

Surrounding homes were evacuated for residents' safety, sheriff's officials said.

After several hours and under cover of darkness, video showed an armored vehicle break a second-story window and appear to launch flash-bang devices inside.

At 9:22 p.m., the sheriff's department reported the tactical response was concluded and neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.

A suspect was taken into custody, Koerner said. Homicide detectives were summoned to the home to begin their investigation, which is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.