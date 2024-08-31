Man barricaded in Van Nuys 7-Eleven

article

SWAT teams have surrounded a 7-Eleven store in Van Nuys Saturday, as a man has been barricaded inside for hours.

It all started around 4 a.m. That's when the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a gun at the store in the 15000 block of Vanowen Street.

When officers got there, they found the suspect armed with a glass bottle.

Video from the citizen app showed multiple swat trucks positioned outside the storefront. Officers in heavy tactical gear holding a shield were also seen outside the store.

According to the LAPD, no injuries have been reported. The suspect was still inside the store as of 9 a.m.

Saturday morning's standoff is the latest in a series of crimes targeting 7-Eleven stores across Los Angeles. Last week, a store in San Pedro was ransacked after a street takeover, and earlier this month, multiple stores in Hollywood were robbed by groups within minutes of each other.