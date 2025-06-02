In Depth: Jewish American Heritage Month

In segment one, Hal talks to Rabbi Steve Leder about Jewish Culture and the multitude of Jewish people who have contributed to the culture in the United States from science, culture, activism, and politics since America began.

Leder is a bestselling author as well as the Senior Emeritus Rabbi of Wilshire Temple.

In segment two, Marc Canter, the co-owner of Canter’s Deli talks about the significance of Jewish food and deli food in particular.

He also discusses how deli food evolved, and the importance of the deli as a gathering place and social center.

In segment three, Gustavo Bulgach, the bandleader of Klezmer Juice, joins Hal to talk about the importance of music in Jewish culture and klezmer music in particular.

He explains how he got involved with klezmer music and how Klezmer juice brings a Latin twist to the music.