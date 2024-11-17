In Depth: Helping Veterans

In segment one, Hal talks to Randi Shannahan and Sarah Booth from the Shea Center in Orange County.

The Shea Center specializes in Equine Therapy for those with physical disabilities or dozens of other emotional, social or cognitive challenges. Veterans are one of the specific groups that are served.

For more information, contact sheacenter.org.

In segment two, Hal is joined by Dr. Kaitlyn Fruin and Navy Veteran Greg Cleghorne to talk about the partnership between UCLA and the VA in West LA to recreate the Veteran’s Garden.

That 15-acre property allows veterans to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of gardening while also reaping the benefits of the fresh produce grown on the property.

For more information or to help contribute, you can visit engage.ucla.edu/fundraiser/5703903.

In segment three, Vietnam War veteran Larry Anthony joins Hal to talk about his entrepreneurial journey after leaving the service.

Anthony discusses how the service impacted his creation of his business Right At Home.

He talks about how that business helps to allow veterans and others to age in place and be able to have home assistance to stay in their own residence even if they become disabled.