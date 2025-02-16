In Depth: Fire Victims Rights, New Laws, and the Change Reaction

In segments one and two, In Depth legal expert Ugo Lord discusses the rights and opportunities of fire victims when it comes to FEMA, small business loans, insurance and more. He also talks about the possibility of a liability suit against Southern California Edison regarding the start of the fire, and recovering damages.

In segment two, Lord discusses new California laws for 2025.

Joining Hal in segment three are Gregory Perlman, founder of The Change Reaction, and President Wade Trimmer. They talk about the goal of the Change Reaction, which is to serve those people who find themselves with an urgent need for immediate cash due to an emergency. They also held two big distributions of funds for victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

To learn more, visit changereaction.org.