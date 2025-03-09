In Depth: Cardiac Health, Human Lifespan, Kindness

In segment one, Dr. Ernst Von Schwarz is a Cardiologist, Author, and Longevity expert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He talks to Hal about how to protect our cardiac health, and what simple things we can all do to keep our hearts functioning in peak condition.

In segment two, Dr. Von Schwarz returns to talk about his new book "Secrets of Immortality." He believes that medical science will allow for the doubling - if not more- of human lifespan.

He talks about stem cells and other types of regenerative medicine that he thinks will get us there. He says he doesn't believe in actual physical immortality, but the book discusses it in a theological context.

In segment three, Leon Logothetis is a best-selling author and motivational speaker. He’s known internationally as "The Kindness Guy."

He has a new documentary out on Amazon Prime Video called "The Kindness Within: a Journey to Freedom." He and Hal discuss why kindness seems to be a rare commodity these days, how we can find and generate more kindness and compassion in our lives, and where he discovered that kindness and freedom actually reside.