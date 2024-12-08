In Depth: Best of 2024

In Depth again looks back at some of the favorite stories from 2024.

In segment one, L.A. County Library CEO Skye Patrick talks about all the new services and opportunities provided by our County library system.

In segment two, Hal Eisner talks to Victor Dominguez, President of YMCA LA about volunteer effort called "Together In Service" which is intended to increase volunteer participation across Los Angeles.

Also, Gabriel Reilich and Lucia Knell of Upworthy talk about their book "Good People: Stories from the Best of Humanity."

In segment three, Elizabeth Evans, the Manager of the Torrance Madrona Marsh, talks to Hal about why the spot is special, cherished, and vital.