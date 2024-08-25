In Depth: Back to school 2024

SEGMENT ONE

Pediatrician Dr. Connie Bartlett joins Hal to talk about physical and mental health concerns for kids heading back to school. They discuss everything from sleep habits, to vaccinations for childhood diseases to the prevalence of "super lice," which are resistant to the usual chemicals used to treat them.

SEGMENT TWO

Transitional Kindergarten educator Christine Colbert talks to Hal about the program that will become mandatory in California next year. Transitional kindergarten is currently available in Los Angeles for children who will turn 4 by September first. That means some kids started the school year this year at three years of age. The program gives kids a gentle head start to structured education.

SEGMENT THREE

Carrie Lyn is a Veteran Business Strategist and founder of Learnville. Learnville is a mobile App that helps students get credits for taking classes. Those credits translate into gift cards which allow them to buy things they need and want. The platform also offers opportunities for learning tech and marketing.

For more information, their website is learnville.io.