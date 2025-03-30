In Depth: Air Travel, Spring Break

In segment one, Captain Ross Aimer, the CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, talks to Hal about the rash of air crashes and incidents that have plagued air travelers since January. Aimer discusses the significance of that situation and whether it represents a genuine threat to the aviation industry and whether it is as concerning as it seems.

In segment two, Points Path founder and CEO Julian Kheel discusses the impact of those disasters on travelers and whether it is causing a dip in air travel.

He also talks about other concerns travelers have moving into the big spring and summer travel periods and how travelers can make the most of their vacation experience.

In segment three, Points Path founder and CEO Julian Kheel returns to talk to Hal about travel trends during Spring Break, where travelers are spending their money, and whether it’s time to book travel for later in the year.

You can visit the Points Path website at pointspath.com for a tool to help optimize your travel plans and points.