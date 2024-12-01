In Depth: 2024 favorites

In segment one, Revolution Carts is making all the difference to small business people by offering them carts permitted by the County of L.A. to sell their wares.

Jane Wurwand, the founder of Dermalogica, took her success and decided to give back with "FOUND/LA" to help struggling entrepreneurs.

In segment two, Ed Lynch chose to remember and honor his daughter Mychal with Mychal’s Learning Place and Mychal’s Café.

Also, sexual assault survivor Summer Willis chose to run 29 marathons over the year to battle back from the trauma of her assault 10 years ago.

In segment three, "Learnville" incentivizes learning and offers unique lesson plans, and a program in the Fullerton School District allowed a class of middle schoolers to help build a tiny home to boost their skills and help a local family struggling with homelessness.