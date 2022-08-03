Demi Lovato updates pronouns to include she/her again: 'I'm such a fluid person'

Demi Lovato has announced a personal change.

The singer and actress, whose new album "HOLY FVCK" is out Aug. 19, says her pronouns now also include she/her.

In a recent interview on the Spout Podcast, Lovato said, "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her, again."

This comes a little over a year after the "Confident" singer shared a video to her social platforms where the 29-year-old announced she identified as non-binary and would use they/them pronouns.

In reference to her pronouns, Lovato said, "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me."

But Lovato now says, "Recently I've been feeling more feminine, so I've adopted she/her again."

In April, Lovato changed her pronouns on her Instagram. They appear as "they/them/she/her," to date.

Lovato has been focused on her music.

She says she is returning to her rock roots on her upcoming album, and that her newest music has a lot of raw honesty, like references to her near-fatal overdose, with lyrics like "Demi leaves rehab again," on her song, "Skin Of My Teeth."

The star, who has been in the spotlight since she was a child, also spoke on several elements of her life during the podcast, saying, "I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity."

She added, "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's all about respect."

