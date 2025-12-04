Wednesday's Child: Kendrick would love a supportive family to be in his permanent pit crew

Meet Kendrick (b. June 2010) – an active and friendly kid looking for an adoptive family. Kendrick loves many activities but has a special interest in cars, especially high-performance ones. Recently, we took Kendrick to the Porsche Experience in Carson, where he got a closer look at these amazing vehicles.

Kendrick enjoyed touring the car gallery, but the best part was riding the track (with a Porsche driving instructor) in a 911 GT3!

Throughout this experience, Kendrick expanded his knowledge- base about these high-end cars – from what goes into their design and development to how they perform … and even what kind of price tags they carry.

Kendrick hopes to work in the automotive industry in the future, perhaps as part of a design team. His passion for cars started when he was young with the first pieces of a Hot Wheels collection. Currently Kendrick likes trying his hand at creating car-related content.

Too young to spend time behind the wheel, Kendrick enjoys being outdoors and can spend hours rollerblading and trying new tricks on these smaller wheels. He also appreciates nature and observing wildlife. At school, Kendrick enjoys band class and plays the clarinet. Kendrick is looking for an understanding and supportive family to be his permanent pit crew as he makes his way around the trackway of life.

To see more of Kendrick, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about adopting from the foster care system, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).