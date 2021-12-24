Delta, United cancel dozens of flights out of LAX ahead of Christmas amid omicron surge

At least two major U.S. airlines have canceled dozens of flights ahead of Christmas due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant.

As of Friday morning, at least 50 flights out were canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport, including at least 22 United flights and 18 Delta flights. LAX was also reporting 65 flight delays on Friday.

"The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement to several news outlets. "As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport."

The airline said it was canceling over 100 flights and working to rebook as many people as possible.

Delta said it canceled around 90 flights Friday because of the possibility of bad weather and the impact the omicron after it had "exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying."

It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.

The cancellations come as coronavirus cases driven by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.

Countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines to ease staffing shortages by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.