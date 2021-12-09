Delta flight diverted after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant, air marshal

A Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

The plane made an emergency landing at 7:40 p.m. at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were the suspect was taken into custody.

According to officials, the passenger became combative, and an air marshal intervened... the passenger then assaulted the air marshal and a flight attendant.

After the suspect was arrested, the flight continued its route to Los Angeles.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.