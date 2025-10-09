Def Leppard to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

Def Leppard, the legendary rock band, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band will be recognized in the "Recording" category.

What we know:

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will honor Def Leppard with its 2,825th star at a public ceremony on Thursday.

The event will be emceed by Bob Buchmann and will feature guest speakers Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Resnikoff.

The band, consisting of Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell, and Rick Allen, has sold over 110 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

By the numbers:

The band’s career includes two of the best-selling albums of all time: "Pyromania," which is 11x platinum, and "Hysteria," which is 14x platinum.

Their music has been influential, with hits such as "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and "Foolin’."

The band has also amassed 20 million followers on their social media platforms.

Their recent studio album, "Diamond Star Halos," released in May 2022, debuted at number one on the Apple and Amazon Music charts and was the band's eighth top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, expressed her excitement about the honor.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she said. "We can’t wait to rock out with them as they receive their star! From their explosive anthems to their legendary live shows, Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world."

The backstory:

Def Leppard has a long history of success, consistently filling stadiums and arenas.

Following their historic 2018 stadium and arena tour, they sold more than 1,000,000 tickets.

In 2022 and 2023, their sold-out stadium tour with Mötley Crüe sold over 2.1 million tickets across 27 countries.

In addition to their musical achievements, the band has also been involved in film, scoring a U.K. number one Netflix film with their cameo in "Bank of Dave" in early 2023.

They returned for the sequel, "Bank of Dave 2," released in January of this year.