Decapitated sea lion found on California beach; suspect sought

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person that decapitated a sea lion. The sea lion was found dead on Christmas Day at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay.



A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect who decapitated a sea lion on a California beach.

What we know:

According to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, the dead sea lion was found on December 25 at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County.

Later that day, a park staff member discovered that someone had decapitated the deceased sea lion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said a witness described the suspect as a tan-complexioned male, approximately 30–40 years old, dressed in all black and riding a black fat-tire e-bike. The suspect was seen using a black 8-inch knife to remove the sea lion's head, placing it in a clear plastic bag, and riding away.

What you can do:

Reward for information

NOAA is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction, they announced in a statement Thursday.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing of sea lions and other marine mammals.

Anyone with information about the sea lion is urged to call NOAA’s 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.

You can report a dead, injured, or stranded marine mammal by calling the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (866) 767-6114.