Death investigation underway in Sun Valley
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in Sun Valley after a man's body was found at an Arco gas station.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the gas station located near Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards to investigate a report of a "man down" around 6:05 a.m.
A canopy was requested to cover the body.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man has not been released.
The cause of death is currently unknown, and it is unclear if the police are investigating this as a homicide.
There is no information yet regarding any suspects or arrests made in connection with the man's death.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.