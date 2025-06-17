Death investigation underway in Sun Valley

The Brief A man was found dead in Sun Valley early Tuesday morning, prompting a police investigation. The body was discovered at an Arco gas station near Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards.



A death investigation is underway in Sun Valley after a man's body was found at an Arco gas station.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the gas station located near Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards to investigate a report of a "man down" around 6:05 a.m.

A canopy was requested to cover the body.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not been released.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and it is unclear if the police are investigating this as a homicide.

There is no information yet regarding any suspects or arrests made in connection with the man's death.