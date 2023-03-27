Deadly Westlake District stabbing under investigation

An investigation was underway in the Westlake District after a man was stabbed to death overnight.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to an area near the intersection of Eighth and Carondelet streets around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said the victim walked up to a taco stand for help before he collapsed on the sidewalk.

The victim, said to be between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No further information was immediately released.

