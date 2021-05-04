Deadly South LA commercial building fire under investigation

Officials responded to a deadly structure fire in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the 1800 block of East 57th Street, located near Long Beach Boulevard just after midnight.

Arriving firefighters said the building was fully engulfed and threatened nearby buildings in the industrial area. The fire left one person dead, officials say.

Firefighters rushed into the burning building to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The building is a total loss and fire officials said family members will be allowed to go inside to retrieve any salvageable items later in the day.

The name of the victim was not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor's Note: This story has been revised to state that the victim killed in the blaze was not a carpenter, as it was originally reported earlier in the day.

