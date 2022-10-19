1 dead after fire sweeps through Sherman Oaks apartment building

One person and their dog were found dead and several residents were displaced after a fire swept through an apartment building in Sherman Oaks overnight, fire authorities said.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to a three-story apartment building at 5259 Sepulveda Boulevard, near Magnolia Blvd., around 4:25 a.m.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows some activity as fire crews worked to knock down the blaze. Fire officials said the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes. However, the victim and their pet were found dead inside the unit where it appears the fire started.

The resident who called 911 told FOX 11 that his dog, Kylo, woke him up to alert him of the fire.

"I was just sleeping and he woke me up with some barks and some shoulder pats. And sure enough, he made this odd sound where it got my attention," Sherman Oaks resident Jordan Brandy said. "I heard this alarm…and I opened my front door and sure enough I smelled fire, I smelled smoke like something burning."

Brady then went outside and saw the smoke bellowing out of a unit across from his, and a short time later, he contacted authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Arson investigators are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

