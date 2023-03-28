Deadly pursuit crash: Suspect led authorities on chase with baby in the car

Southern California officials said a woman was killed and eight others were injured in a nine-vehicle collision after a suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car from Seal Beach to Long Beach.

According to the Seal Beach Police Department, the chase stemmed from the traffic stop of a couple in a silver Lexus sedan near the intersection of 5th Street and Marina Drive. During the traffic stop, the male passenger switched sides with the woman behind the wheel. Despite a baby being in the vehicle, he then sped off and a police chase ensued.

The suspect led officers to the Pacific Coast Highway and during the pursuit, he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the roadway. The pursuit took a deadly turn shortly after crossing county lines when the driver crashed into several cars at Second Street and the PCH in Long Beach.

A woman said to be in her 60s driving a gray Kia – who had nothing to do with the chase nor the suspect – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by authorities.

This becomes yet another chase where an innocent bystander was killed in Los Angeles County.

The baby was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

The suspect tried to run away from the scene on foot but was eventually placed in custody.

The deadly crash in Long Beach remains under investigation. Other than evading officers and being involved in a deadly crash, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.