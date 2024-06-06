Playa del Rey crash: Teen brothers killed by driver who allegedly took laughing gas identified

The teen brothers who were killed in a horrific crash in Playa del Rey by a driver who was allegedly high off laughing gas have been identified.

Morningside High School's alumni association identified the crash victims as David and Hector Ceja.

A message on the Monarchs Alumni Association Facebook page read, "On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, two Morningside students, David and Hector Ceja, were fatally injured in a car accident. A third Morningside student was seriously injured and is in the hospital. Her brother, a student from Bennett-Kew, was injured and is also hospitalized. Although few details are available to us at this time, we have offered support to the families of the students."

The statement continued to read, "We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic incident affecting many of our school communities. In response, we are providing counseling support to all those impacted by the news and loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected."

The brothers were 15 and 17 years old, and Morningside High will close at the end of the school year.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 4, Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a crash in the 8800 block of Vista del Mar. One person was found dead inside one of the wrecked cars and a second died overnight, LAFD officials said.

A source told FOX 11 that a teen driver of one of the cars allegedly took a hit of a laughing gas and slumped over the wheel before crashing the car. LAPD investigators later said a nitrous oxide tank was discovered near the wreckage.



The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation