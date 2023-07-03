2 killed, 1 critical in Moreno Valley house party shooting

article

Detectives with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a house party in Moreno Valley over the weekend.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to a home in the 26000 block of Coronada Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday regarding shots fired during a large party. The neighborhood is located off Ironwood Avenue between Perris Boulevard and Nason Street.

Arriving deputies discovered three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition where the second victim died from their injuries sustained in the shooting.

SkyFOX over the Moreno Valley neighborhood where a deadly shooting occurred.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification to the next of kin.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Travis Gilbert at 951-955-2777.