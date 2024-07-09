Gunman opens fire inside Long Beach neighborhood bar killing 1, injuring 2

A shooting at a popular neighborhood bar in Long Beach left one man dead and two others injured, authorities said.

Long Beach Police Department officers were called to Carlies Bar in the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was treated at the scene, the second victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and the third victim was pronounced dead at the bar by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

The name of the victim who did not survive the shooting has not been released.

Video from the scene showed fire paramedics responding inside the business and loading one of the shooting victims into the back of an ambulance to be transported.

Homicide detectives were at the scene overnight interviewing several witnesses and employees.

A description of a suspect or vehicle was not provided and detectives did not release any details about what may have led up to the shooting.

The alleged gunman remains on the run and the investigation is ongoing.