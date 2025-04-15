Deadly Gardena strip mall shooting under investigation

The Brief Southern California authorities were investigating a deadly shooting in Gardena. The shooting happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Rosecrans and Van Ness avenues.



Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a strip mall in Gardena overnight.

Shots fired at a Gardena strip mall

What we know:

Officials said the shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. at a strip mall located at the intersection of Rosecrans and Van Ness avenues. A patrol vehicle from the Gardena Police Department was seen facing a white Kia Soul, which had numerous bullet holes in the body and windshield.

A nearby witness to the shooting said he heard as many as six shots after the driver led Gardena police officers into the strip mall parking lot.

"They crashed her car and boxed her in. 15 to 20 minutes later, they broke the window and two to three minutes after that they shot her," said John, who only gave his first name.

Video from the scene showed a deceased victim in the parking lot along the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Gardena Police in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed any details regarding a pursuit prior to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Source: Information from the Garden Police Department.



