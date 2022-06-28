Woman found shot in deadly 710 Freeway crash in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot inside her vehicle after crashing on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said they received a report around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the woman driving a black BMW SUV veered off the southbound lanes of the freeway near Anaheim Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and her name has not been released by authorities.

The victim’s family and friends were at the scene and were awaiting official confirmation from the coroner. The victim is reportedly a mother of four.

The suspect remains at large.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9557.

