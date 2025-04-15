Deadline to opt in for free wildfire debris removal program is Tuesday

Tuesday marks the deadline for wildfire-affected residents to opt into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' free fire debris removal program.

What we know:

The deadline for residents to file "Right of Entry" forms, allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to access properties for debris removal, was extended to April 15 by FEMA.

Residents impacted by wildfires must file these forms to opt in or out of the free debris removal program.

Those opting out must hire private contractors at their own expense, but debris removal remains mandatory.

By the numbers:

Governor Gavin Newsom's office reports that over 1,700 properties have been cleared of debris, but significant work remains.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath noted that about 500 property owners have yet to file ROE forms, urging them to take action.

What's next:

The debris removal program, initially limited to residential homes, has been expanded to include owner-occupied condominiums, multi-family residential properties, and select commercial properties.

Commercial properties will be evaluated based on public health threats, barriers to debris removal, and economic impact.

Residents can complete forms online at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/roe or at Disaster Recovery Centers in Los Angeles and Altadena.

The Source: Information for this story is from the "LA County Recovers" website.



