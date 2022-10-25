Application deadline nears for LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist

The deadline is looming for those who want to apply for the City of Los Angeles' Section 8 housing lottery waitlist.

All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

How to apply

Interested families and individuals can apply online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during the application period using a smartphone, mobile device, or computer with Internet access.

No applications will be handed out or accepted in-person, by mail, email, or fax at any HACLA office. Applicants will be required to have a valid, working email address.

Free email accounts are widely available online, and free Internet access and email setup assistance is available at local Los Angeles City public libraries.

Applicants can visit hacla.hcvlist.org to apply during the open application period and to find additional resources for partners providing application assistance.

Don't miss your chance

It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.

Lots of attention

The current lottery opened on Monday, October 17, 2022. On that first day alone, the online system received over 100,000 entries. That's a 24% increase from the opening day for the 2017 lottery.

How many entries will be selected for the waiting list?

At the end of the application period, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) will use a computer-randomized lottery to select up to 30,000 applicants for placement on the Section 8 Waiting List.

Good luck!