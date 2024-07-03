These are some of the deadliest highways in California

A recent report shows that California's deadliest roads continue to get even more deadly.

According to Consumer Affairs, deaths from car crashes increased by 17% in 2022 from pre-pandemic levels in 2018.

Consumer Affairs said the danger zones are based on information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and four of the most dangerous highways in the state are in Southern California.

"We ranked each of these counties based on their fatality rates, and that includes drunk driving, and speeding as well," said Brooklyn Bannister with Consumer Affairs.

The most dangerous highway was the I-15 in San Bernardino County. According to data, in 2022 there were 48 fatalities, 22 were from speeding and four were from drinking. In 2018, only 33 fatalities were reported.

The full list is below:

1. Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County



2. Interstate 10 in Riverside County



3. Interstate 5 in San Diego County



4. Interstate 5 in Orange County



5. US-101 in Santa Barbara County



6. Interstate 880 in Alameda County



7. State Route 4 in Contra Costa County



8. Interstate 10 in Los Angeles County



9. State Route 178 and State Route 99 (tie) in Kern County



10. US-101 in Santa Clara County

"Speeding has really grown since the pandemic. Unfortunately, it spiked during those months, but people have continued to go well above posted speed limits," said Doug Shupe with AAA.

He said impaired driving and distracted driving are also top factors in fatal collisions.