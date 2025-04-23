Dead dolphins wash up ashore along Southern California coast

The Brief Several dolphins wound up dead on shore in Los Angeles County. As FOX 11 awaits word on how the dolphins washed up, Wednesday's heartbreaking discovery comes as toxic algae bloom caused sea lions to get sick in late March 2025.



SkyFOX captured heartbreaking moments from a beach in Los Angeles County's South Bay as several dolphins washed up dead.

What we know:

On Wednesday, SkyFOX flew over Vista Del Mar as three dead dolphins were being looked at by wildlife officials.

At least two sea lions have turned up dead on shore near El Segundo.

What we don't know:

FOX 11 is awaiting work from officials on how the five animals ended up dying on shore.

In previous stories done by FOX 11, deadly toxic algae bloom have caused sea lions in Southern California to feel sick. As of 7 p.m., there is no definite confirmation if the toxic algae bloom ended up killing the dolphins on Wednesday.

