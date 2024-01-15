Dashcam video shows driver thrown into oncoming traffic after RV hits freeway median

article

A man was hospitalized Monday after he was thrown out of the RV he was driving when it hit the center divider, and the scene was captured on dashcam video.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., on the northbound side of the 14 Freeway in Newhall near Los Pinetos Road.

As the gray RV swerves into the median, the driver's thrown from the RV, and over the divider into the oncoming lanes. One driver had to swerve out of the way to avoid the man, who was sent rolling.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department came to the scene and found the man conscious and breathing. Other video from the scene showed the man sitting upright on the ground wearing a neck brace as the paramedics cared for him.

The man was brought to the hospital in unknown condition.

The RV suffered some front end damage in the collision, but no other vehicles were. Lanes in both directions were briefly closed as crews cleaned up the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the driver to hit the median.