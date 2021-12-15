Suspects wanted in deaths of 2 women after night out in Los Angeles in custody

Multiple arrests have been made in the Nov. 2021 incident that ended with two women being dumped at separate Los Angeles County hospitals, the family of one of the victims tells FOX 11.

According to the family, the arrests involved the suspects wanted in connection to the incident stemming from three young women going out for a night of fun in Los Angeles, but two of the three women never made it home. Back in November, FOX 11 had aired a report on how the first woman, 24-year-old Christy Giles-Cilliers, was pronounced dead in a Culver City emergency room. Her close friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was dumped two hours later at Kaiser-Permanente in West Los Angeles.

Cabrales-Arzona was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital after she was initially being treated for critical condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 women never returned home from night out in Los Angeles

The family's revelation came shortly after sources told FOX 11 on Wednesday evening that the FBI arrested a murder suspect from a "high-profile case" after luring him from a TV production set here in Los Angeles.

The source told FOX 11 the FBI's fugitive task force made three arrests in connection to the case. One person was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and the other two were detained on suspicion of being accessories to the crime.

Sources tell FOX 11 the FBI lured one of the suspects from the set of NCIS on Wednesday. That suspect is believed to be a background actor, the source told FOX 11.

The names of the three suspects have not been released by authorities as of late Wednesday night.

