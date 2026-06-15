Daleyza Fregoso, 5-year-old Amber Alert girl, found safe in Mexico

Daleyza Fregoso, the missing 5-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert after Memorial Day weekend, was found safe in Mexico.

The development comes after she had been missing for almost three weeks. Back in late May 2026, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the 5-year-old girl's mother's death near the West Adams neighborhood.

During the early stages of the investigation, Delyza Fregoso's father, 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso, was identified as a person of interest. The two were reported missing as authorities were investigating Ruben Fregoso's wife's death.

In a release published on Monday, June 15, LAPD received word from authorities in Mexico that the missing 5-year-old was found safe. LAPD said U.S. Embassy officials are working to reunite Delyza Fregoso with her family as the extradition process will begin for Ruben Fregoso, who has since been charged with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.