Dad shoots, kills daughter's ex-boyfriend who was chasing her with car in Palmdale

A man is accused of shooting and killing his daughter's ex-boyfriend who was allegedly chasing her in a car in Palmdale.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 3700 block of Sierra Highway on Monday around 4:45 p.m. According to LASD, a woman – who was driving a gray compact car – was being chased by her ex-boyfriend, a 26-year-old man who was driving a white Chrysler sedan.

The tense chase led to the cars hitting each other at least once. Both cars eventually stopped in the middle of Sierra Highway near Avenue S. LASD was told the ex-boyfriend tried to break into the woman's car as she was calling for help from family members who had called 9-1-1 for her.

The woman's father pulled up to the scene in a white Ford Ranger pickup truck, got out of the vehicle, and shot the ex-boyfriend in the head, ultimately killing him.

The dad, later identified as Jose Mendoza, took off from the scene and remains on the run. LASD warned the public to not approach Mendoza, who is believed to still be armed after the deadly shooting.

Mendoza is believed to be from Littlerock, a neighborhood just southeast of Palmdale.

Anyone with information on Mendoza is asked to call LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.