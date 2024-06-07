Dad of 6 shot, killed trying to break up argument in Monrovia

A dad of six kids was shot and killed after officials said he tried to break up an argument in Monrovia.

Back in June 2, the Monrovia Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of West Duarte Road. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office, 38-year-old Nicolas Gandara was shot in the neck by 42-year-old Christopher Wiggan.

According to the DA's office, Gandara was looking to stop the argument between Wiggan and a different neighbor before the 38-year-old dad of six got shot.

Wiggan is being charged with one count of murder. The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty during an arraignment held Friday, June 7. If convicted, Wiggan could be sentenced to life behind bars, the DA's office said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monrovia shooting leads to homicide investigation near Santa Anita Wash

"I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of an innocent husband and father of six, who was senselessly shot and killed outside his own home," Gascón said in a press release. "I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and assure you that we are here to support you in any way that we can. Such heinous acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. We are committed to seeking justice for the victim and his family and will work tirelessly to ensure that the individual responsible for this heinous crime is held accountable.

The Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly shooting.