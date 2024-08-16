Dad of 2 shot, killed at a shopping center in Glendale

A dad of two was shot and killed at a Glendale shopping center.

Those who knew the victim said he was a regular at the coffee shop located in the 800 block of North Pacific Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, August 15, Glendale Police Department said.

The alleged gunman has since taken off from the scene. As of Thursday night, officials have not revealed the suspect's name and no description have been released.

The person killed in the shooting has not been identified as of Thursday night.