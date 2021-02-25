CVS adds 20 new COVID-19 vaccination locations to Southern California pharmacies

CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 40 more select CVS Pharmacies in California, the company announced. As many as 20 pharmacies are located in the greater Los Angeles area.

"We’re working very closely with the federal government and the CDC to make sure we're focused on communities that rank high in the CDC and prevention social vulnerability index as well as population density and area demographics as critical factors when looking at which locations would be best to open based on our allotment," said Licensed District Leader of CVS Health Lisa Kalajian.

RELATED:

• Biden administration will start sending COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies next week

• CVS Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in California next week

As of Thursday morning, appointments were available at pharmacies across Riverside County in Hemet, Indio, Corona, Fontana and Marietta. Locations in Pomona, West Covina, Compton and North Hollywood also had available slots.

Advertisement

As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

"The feedback from the community and patients coming in to get their vaccine has been very positive. Everyone is so grateful to be able to come in to the local CVS where they are used to getting their prescriptions and shopping or even getting their flu shots every year. Now being able to receive their vaccine is a really great moment and we’re really excited to be a part of the process," Kalajian added.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service by calling 800-746-7287.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



