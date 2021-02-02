CVS Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in California next week

CVS Health announced that it plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across California beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.

In addition, eligible Californians will be able to begin making appointments on Feb. 9.

Some of the Southern California CVS Pharmacy locations that will offer the vaccine include Agoura Hills, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Newport Beach. Statewide, this includes Bakersfield, San Diego, and San Francisco. The supply comes from the federal pharmacy partnership program and CVS officials anticipate receiving an estimated 81,900 doses.

California is one of eleven states where CVS Pharmacy will offer the vaccine for the initial rollout including Connecticut, Hawaii, New York and Texas.

"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health in a press release. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic."

Those who wish to make an appointment must be eligible according to the state criteria. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, patients can schedule an appointment in advance on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Appointments can also be made by calling 800-746-7287.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

