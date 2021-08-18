Culver City Unified to require students 12 and up get vaccinated

Eligible students and teachers at Culver City Unified School District will soon have to provide proof of vaccination.

Superintendent Quoc Tran released an update of the school district's "revised protocols" for returning to in-person learning. Included in the update is a policy that requires all eligible staff and students to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The deadline for providing the proof of vaccination is Friday, November 19 in order to "give everyone the opportunity to make their vaccine plans," according to Tran's announcement.

The district has kicked off the process of gathering vaccine status, Tran's announcement read.

Culver City Unified School District will also begin weekly testing for staff and students regardless of their vaccination status, according to the announcement.

"The testing will be done at each school site to minimize the inconvenience for families," the announcement read, in part.

Tran's announcement did not provide a list of people who may qualify for an exemption from the vaccine mandate.

