Man arrested on sexual assault charge of 12-year-old girl inside family's Culver City home

A 35-year-old man was arrested for the sexual assault of a young girl in Culver City Friday.

The alleged assault occurred on Dec. 2, 2023, when Culver City police responded to a call just before 8 a.m. regarding the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in the Blair Hills community.

According to authorities, the assault occurred between 2 and 3 a.m., but the suspect Marcus Maldonado allegedly remained in the house until about 7 a.m.

Marcus Maldonado (photo courtesy of the Culver City Police Department).

Responding officers said they canvassed the area for evidence but could not locate the suspect. Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area showing the suspect leaving the area following the assault.

According to authorities, Maldonado was identified through DNA evidence, and was arrested Friday on the 5 Freeway after leaving a downtown Los Angeles hotel and boarding a bus headed toward Bakersfield.

"She's a soldier," the mother said of her daughter, according to reports. "She's good on the outside. I think in time we will see what the damage is."

It is unclear how the man had entered the home, but the family said he had left through the front door.

Police said there had been no additional reports of similar crimes in the area, but detectives are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to identify any more possible victims.

Maldonado was booked at the Culver City Police Department is being held with a bail of $1.25 million.

City News Service contributed to this report.