Man enters Culver City home and allegedly sexually assaults minor

Culver City police are searching for the suspect who broke into a house and allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

Police say the man entered a home in the Blair Hills community between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted a juvenile. The man then left the home on foot around 7 a.m.

Police released a photo of the suspect in hopes of locating him. He is described as being White or Hispanic with average height and build, wearing dark-colored clothing, beanie and white shoes.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302. You may also provide information by emailing tips@culvercity.org.



