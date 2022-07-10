Culver City PD investigating 2 armed robberies in 48 hours

Culver City police were investigating a pair of armed robberies over the last couple of days.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, a suspect at a Rite Aid store at 3802 Culver Center, approached the employee at the register with multiple items in his hands, then pulled out a black handgun, placed it on the counter and demanded cash, according to Culver City police.

The clerk, fearing for her life, complied, then the suspect fled northbound toward Venice Boulevard, police said. It was unclear how much cash was taken. Officers obtained surveillance footage and multiple pieces of evidence.

The suspect was described as a male with a heavy build, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black hat.

Around 9:25 Friday morning, a suspect entered a Subway restaurant at 3817 Sepulveda Blvd. He was wearing a black ski mask and ordered a sandwich, an employee told police. After receiving the food, he pulled out a black handgun and demanded a bag be filled with cash, which was done. He left the store and ran northbound on Sepulveda toward Venice Boulevard, police said.

He was described as a male with a medium build, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black ski mask, police said. Surveillance video was also obtained at that crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies were asked to call Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brent Arney at 310-253-6313 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.



