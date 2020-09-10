CSU to continue virtual instruction for spring semester

article

The California State University system announced on Thursday that they will continue online instruction for much of the spring semester.

In a message to the university community, Chancellor Timothy White said he wanted to make the announcement early so students and staff will have plenty of time to prepare.

"This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time,'' White said. "And it is the only one that supports our twin North Stars of safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and communities, as well as enabling degree progression for the largest number of students.''

He said the decision was made "after extensive consultation with campus presidents and other stakeholders'' and with regard to the status of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

White said the CSU's 23 campuses will publish lists of course offerings in the coming weeks so students can select classes and campuses can allocate resources to meet student demand.

CSU officials noted that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, the accrediting body for all

CSU campuses, must approve distance-learning plans for courses previously

approved for on-site instruction.

White said all campuses will continue following protocols they established for the fall term, allowing flexibility for the possible offering of in-person classes at campuses that may be located in areas less impacted by the coronavirus after the new year.